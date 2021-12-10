Citizen Portal Satisfaction Rate Raises Questions on PTI Government’s Performance

The total number of users of the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has crossed 3.7 million, statistics published by the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) have revealed. However, the resolution percentage and positive feedback rate has continued to fall with a 45.7% satisfaction ratio.

Advertisement

According to details, 3,429,717 Pakistani residents, 257,989 overseas Pakistanis, and 14,414 foreigners have signed up with PCP since its inception in 2018.

ALSO READ Ghandhara Nissan is Finally Launching the Chery Tiggo 8 SUV Next Week

Pakistani residents account for 92.64% of the total users of the PCP while 6.97% of the users are overseas Pakistanis and 0.39% are foreigners.

Category Users Share Pakistani residents 3,429,717 92.64% Overseas Pakistanis 257,989 6.97% Foreigners 14,414 0.39%

A breakdown of Pakistani residents shows that Punjab has the highest share of users registered with PCP followed by KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK, and GB.

Region Users Share Punjab 2,122,388 57.33% KP 617,926 16.69% Sindh 504,143 13.62% Islamabad 77,601 2.10% Balochistan 51,476 1.39% AJK 40,395 1.09% GB 15,788 0.43%

On the other hand, the total number of complaints filed with PCP has reached 4.46 million. Pakistani residents have filed 4,234,221 complaints, overseas Pakistanis 215,297, and foreigners 13,665.

Category Complaints Share Pakistani residents 4,234,221 94.87% Overseas Pakistanis 215,297 4.82% Foreigners 13,665 0.31%

A breakdown of complaints by Pakistani residents shows that Punjab has the highest share of complaints followed by Islamabad, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, and GB.

Advertisement

Region Complaints Filed Share Complaints Resolved Share Islamabad 2,118,262 47.46% 2,035,108 50.07% Punjab 1,389,543 31.13% 1,355,336 33.34% KP 411,268 9.21% 400,174 9.85% Sindh 259,225 5.81% 221,801 5.46% Balochistan 33,269 0.75% 31,445 0.77% AJK 16,900 0.38% 15,724 0.39% GB 5,754 0.13% 5,144 0.13%

Of the total 4.46 million complaints lodged at PCP, 4.1 million have been resolved, recording a complaint redressal rate of 91.07%. Besides, PCP also received more than 2.1 million feedbacks, of which 961,459 were satisfied feedbacks coming down to a poor 45.8% satisfaction ratio.

About PCP

Soon after assuming office in 2018, PM Imran Khan had launched the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), aiming to connect Pakistani citizens directly with over 8600 government departments.

In February 2019, PCP was declared the 2nd best government mobile application in the world at the World Government Summit held in Dubai. The same month, PCP became the 7th best application in Google Play Store.