Education Ministers to Announce Long Winter Vacations After Next Week’s Meeting

Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, has summoned a virtual Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on 13 December to finalize winter vacations.

Advertisement

According to details, Education Ministers from all federating units will discuss the closure of schools and colleges in the country from 15 December 2021 to 16 January 2022.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Surge by $2.6 Billion

On the other hand, both Sindh and Balochistan governments have already announced winter vacations in schools and colleges without consulting the IPEMC.

Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has notified the closure of educational institutes from 20 December 2021 to 1 January 2021 while Balochistan Secondary Education Department (BSED) has notified the closure of educational institutes in summer zone from 22 to 31 December 2021 and from 15 December 2021 to 28 February 2022 in winter zone.

ALSO READ National Savings Increases Profit Rates

Last month, the Punjab government decided to shut down schools and colleges in Lahore on Mondays and Saturdays along with the weekly holiday of Sunday.

The decision was taken due to the worsened smog situation in the provincial capital, with the directives taking effect from 27 November 2021 to 15 January 2022.