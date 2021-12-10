Here’s the Complete List of Players Retained by Franchises for PSL 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the retentions for every franchise ahead of PSL 2022. Each team was allowed to retain a maximum of eight players from their previous squad while the teams will also be allowed to retain one additional player according to the right-to-match rule implemented this season.
Here are the retentions for every franchise:
Islamabad United
Islamabad United have retained the likes of Hasan Lai, Shadab Khan and Alex Hales while letting go of players such as Zafar Gohar and Hussain Talat. They have demoted Shadab Khan to Diamond category by making him ambassador which opens up a spot for a foreign platinum player.
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Gold
|Silver
|Emerging
|Hasan Ali
|Faheem Ashraf
|Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
|Paul Stirling
|Asif Ali
|Shadab Khan (Ambassador)
|Azam Khan (Trade)
|Alex Hales (Mentor)
Peshawar Zalmi
Zalmi have decided to retain all 8 players with the likes of Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone and Shoaib Malik all retained. Surprisingly, they left out wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal who will now enter the PSL 2022 draft.
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Gold
|Silver
|Emerging
|Wahab Riaz
|Shoaib Malik
|Hussain Talat (Trade)
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Liam Livingstone
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Saqib Mahmood
|Haider Ali
Karachi Kings
Karachi have retained Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam while they have let go of players such as Chadwick Walton and Arshad Iqbal.
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Gold
|Silver
|Emerging
|Babar Azam
|Mohammad Amir
|Sharjeel Khan
|Mohammad Ilyas
|Imad Wasim
|Mohammad Nabi
|Joe Clarke (Ambassador)
|Amir Yamin
Multan Sultans
Multan are the only team to retain less than 8 players. They have retained the likes of Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dahani while they have let go Usman Qadir and Sohail Tanvir.
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Gold
|Silver
|Emerging
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Sohaib Maqsood
|Shan Masood
|Rilee Rossouw
|Imran Tahir (Mentor)
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Khushdil Shah (Ambassador)
Quetta Gladiators
Quetta have made some blockbuster trades prior to the retentions deadline, They have brought in Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi and James Vince while they have let go of Zahid Mehmood and Chris Gayle.
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Gold
|Silver
|Emerging
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|Iftikhar Ahmed (Trade)
|Shahid Afridi (Mentor) (Trade)
|James Vince (Trade)
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Naseem Shah
|Mohammad Hasnain (Ambassador)
Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars have also retained 8 players including Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Surprisingly, they left out Fakhar Zaman from their retained players.
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Gold
|Silver
|Emerging
|Shaheen Afridi
|David Wiese
|Zeeshan Ahsraf
|Rashid Khan
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Sohail Akhtar
|Haris Rauf (Ambassador)
|Ahmed Danyal
