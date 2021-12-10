PCB Announces Ticket Prices for Pakistan vs West Indies Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the upcoming limited-overs series between Pakistan and West Indies. The two teams will face each other in a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The tour is set to kickstart on 13 December with the first T20I. All matches will be played at National Stadium Karachi.

The West Indies squad arrived in Pakistan on Thursday and are currently spending mandatory time under quarantine. The team will be allowed to undergo training sessions at National Stadium Karachi from Saturday.

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, a full capacity crowd has been allowed to enter the stadium and with the fans excited to see their favorite stars in action, it promises to be a wonderful series. The tickets for the series can be purchased from bookme.pk.

Following are the details of the ticket prices:

Enclosure T20Is ODIs Nasimul Ghani (General) 250 100 Intikhab Alam (General) Wasim Bari (General) Mohammad Brothers (General) Iqbal Qasim (General) Majid Khan (First Class) 500 250 Quaid (First Class) Zaheer Abbas (First Class) Asif Iqbal (First Class) Waqar Hasan (First Class) Imran Khan (Premium) 1,000 500 Wasim Akram (Premium) Fazal Mehmood (VIP) 2,000 1,000 Javed Miandad (VIP) Hanif Mohammad (VIP)

Note that these prices are in PKR.