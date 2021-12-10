Australian Delegation Satisfied With Foolproof Security Measures For 2022 Series

A high-level security delegation of Cricket Australia called on Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in Islamabad earlier today to review the security plan ahead of Australia’s tour to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Minister provided a comprehensive briefing to the delegation about all the security arrangements planned for Australia’s stay in Pakistan.

The delegation, which consists of three Australian officials and Rigg Dixon, a renowned security expert, expressed satisfaction over the planned security measures for Australia’s tour.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Minister said that police and rangers of Punjab and Sindh in collaboration with the intelligence agencies will be responsible for ensuring foolproof security of the Australian team.

He lauded Cricket Australia’s decision to send the cricket team to Pakistan after more than 2 decades, adding that Pakistan will give a warm welcome to the Australian team on their arrival.

Australia is set to tour Pakistan in March next year. This will be their first visit to the country after 1998. A 3-match Test series, 3-match ODI series, and a one-off T20I will be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.