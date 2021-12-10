Shaheen Afridi Joins Legendary Bowlers With Record-Breaking Test Year

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, is one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket currently. Shaheen has been the most consistent performer and has been influential for Pakistan in all three formats in the calendar year.

His exploits in T20I cricket were also on display in the recently concluded 2021 T20 World Cup and he continued his rich vein of form in Test cricket throughout the year.

The 21-year old has been top-class for Pakistan in Test cricket and finished as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan and the second-highest wicket-taker in the world in 2021. Shaheen picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.06 in 9 Test matches he played in the calendar year. He also picked up 3 five-wicket hauls, which is the joint second-highest in the world this year.

Shaheen’s tally of 47 wickets in 2021 was the sixth-highest for a Pakistani bowler in a calendar year in Test cricket history. Shaheen has joined an elite company of legendary Pakistani bowlers which includes the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

Here are the leading Test wicket-takers in a calendar year for Pakistan:

Player Wickets Year Imran Khan 62 1982 Waqar Younis 55 1993 Waqar Younis 49 1990 Wasim Akram 48 1990 Wasim Akram 47 1994 Shaheen Afridi 47 2021