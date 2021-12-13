ICAO Report Hints Towards Ending PIA Ban in Europe

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has achieved a 72.77 percent score in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) safety audit in terms of effective implementation (EI), media reports claimed on Monday.

In an official statement on Friday, the PCAA had said that the ICAO expressed satisfaction over the audit of different sections of the aviation authority.

“ICAO USOAP Audit of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) concluded today. It is the result of untiring efforts over a year that outcome of the audit has been very positive without any significant concerns,” the PCAA press release stated.

ICAO USOAP Audit Concludes. Role of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Commended. Khaqan Murtaza DGCAA Satisfied With The Outcome. Nadir Shafi Dar DY DGCAA Regulatory Applauds His Team. pic.twitter.com/LCJyaq42BV — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) December 10, 2021

“In the closing session, the ICAO audit team appreciated the progress made by PCAA and commended the preparation and hard work for the audit,” it added.

According to ARY News, the ICAO will dispatch its final report within the next two weeks, and that it is also likely to end ‘significant safety concerns’ against PCAA.

The development increases the chances of the lifting of the ban on Pakistani flights by the European Union and the United Kingdom (UK).

The international organization had previously appreciated PCAA’s measures regarding safety improvements.

A team of ICAO auditors had arrived in Pakistan on 29 November for a complete audit of PCAA.

During their 14-day stay in the country, the ICAO auditors had examined the pilot licensing mechanism, the air navigation system (ANS), aircraft operations, aerodromes, and ground aids (AGA), among other areas.