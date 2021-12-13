Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for Pakistan vs West Indies Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming limited-overs series between Pakistan and West Indies. The panel includes the likes of West Indian commentator, Ian Bishop, and New Zealand’s Simon Doull.

Advertisement

ALSO READ ICC TV to Broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies Series

Former Pakistan cricketer, Bazid Khan, alongside former Pakistan women’s captain, Sana Mir, and former West Indian wicket-keeper, Jeffrey Dujon, will also be a part of the commentary panel. Former women’s cricketer, Marina Iqbal, will also join the commentary panel for the ODI series. Up and coming Pakistani commentator, Sikander Bakht, will be the presenter in both the T20I and ODI series.

The highly-anticipated T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies is set to commence on 13 December at National Stadium Karachi. The two teams will play three matches in the T20I series with the second T20I to be played on 14 December while the final T20I will be played on 16 December.

ALSO READ PCB to Install Drop-In Pitches at Two Venues

After the conclusion of the T20I series, the teams will face off in the ODI series which is a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. The three ODIs will be played on 18, 22, and 23 December. All six matches will be played at National Stadium Karachi.