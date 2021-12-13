Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Wasim Khan’s Replacement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Faisal Hasnain as their new Chief Executive. Faisal will assume charge of the role in January 2022. Faisal will replace former CEO, Wasim Khan, who had resigned from his position in September 2021.

Faisal is a UK-qualified Chartered Accountant and has previously served as the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket and was the former financial head of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Faisal served as the Managing Director of Zimbabwe cricket for almost a year. He managed to secure the hosting rights for the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers and invested heavily in the renovation of the stadiums and infrastructure of cricket in the region. Zimbabwe also managed to win an ODI series in Sri Lanka under his regime.

The 62-year old was delighted to be appointed as the new CEO of PCB and was confident of promoting the game even further in the country. He said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he is looking forward to taking Pakistan cricket to new heights.

“These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution,” Faisal stated.

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja also expressed his delight at Faisal’s appointment and said that Faisal will be a perfect fit to help achieve PCB’s financial and commercial goals. Ramiz said that Faisal has vast experience and knowledge in the field and his expertise will be a great asset to the PCB.