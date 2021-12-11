Here’s How Pakistan Cricket Team Performed in Every Test Series of 2021

Pakistan cricket team had a formidable year in Test cricket under the leadership of Babar Azam. The Men in Green were the team to beat in Test cricket in 2021 as they had the best winning percentage in the world. They won 7 and lost only 2 in the 9 Test matches they played in 2021. The Green Shirts played four series against the likes of West Indies, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh and also played one Test against New Zealand in the calendar year.

Let’s have a detailed look at their Test performances in 2021:

Pakistan’s Tour of New Zealand

Pakistan toured New Zealand late last year to play a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series. The first Test match was played last year while the second Test match was played in 2021. The year started off poorly for Pakistan as it was unable to adapt to the conditions in New Zealand.

The Men in Green succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Kiwis and as a result, lost the series 2-0. Kiwis dismantled the Pakistani batting unit and registered a massive victory by an innings and 176 runs. Despite the result, there were a few positives which included Mohammad Rizwan’s gritty display with the bat and Faheem Ashraf finally fulfilling his potential by showing great technique and scoring heavily with the bat.

South Africa’s Tour of Pakistan

South Africa’s historic tour was the second Test series of the year for Pakistan. The Proteas traveled to Pakistan to play a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series. The tour started with the first Test match between the two sides at National Stadium Karachi. Pakistan won the first Test convincingly by 7 wickets after a tremendous performance by veteran middle-order batter, Fawad Alam who scored a century at his home ground. Debutant Nauman Ali also picked up a five-wicket haul as South Africa crumbled in their second innings.

The teams moved to Rawalpindi for the second Test. The Proteas put on a fight on a wonderful Test match deck as both the teams battled back and forth to earn a victory and subsequently earn crucial World Test Championship points. Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali stole the show as he picked up a ten-wicket haul in the match with 5-fers in both innings. Pakistan bowled out South Africa in the second innings and won the match by 95 runs, winning the series 2-0.

Pakistan’s Tour of Zimbabwe

Pakistan’s next Test assignment was against Zimbabwe as it toured the country in April-May. The teams played a two-match Test series which Pakistan won comfortably. The first Test match was wrapped up within three days as Pakistan’s veteran batter, Fawad Alam scored a century and Hasan Ali picked up yet another five-wicket haul. Pakistan won the match by an innings and 116 runs.

Zimbabwe suffered a similar fate in the second Test as well. Pakistan’s opener, Abid Ali scored a scintillating double-century and Azhar Ali scored a wonderful century. Pakistan’s fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali picked up five-wicket hauls as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs to win the series 2-0.

Pakistan’s Tour of West Indies

Pakistan’s next Test series was played against West Indies as the Men in Green toured the Caribbean to play a two-match Test series and a four-match T20I series. While the T20I series was mostly wiped out due to persistent rain, the Test match series provided the fans with some quality action. The first Test match of the series had all the drama a Test cricket fan could hope for. Pakistan agonizingly lost the match by 1 wicket as West Indian bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales battled it out to chase a low target of 168.

The second Test match was much more straightforward as Pakistan bounced back to win the match by 109 runs. Fawad Alam scored yet another century while Shaheen Afridi picked up a ten-wicket haul including 6 wickets in the first innings as the Pakistan team ran riot. The much-needed win put Pakistan back on top in the World Test Championship points table and the series was drawn 1-1.

Pakistan’s Tour of Bangladesh

Pakistan’s last Test series of 2021 was played against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. Historically, Bangladesh has proven to be a tough team to beat at home due to their familiarity with the conditions and the preparation of their pitches. These things did not matter to the Men in Green as they took the game on to the Tigers. The first Test match was played at Chattogram and despite some hard-fought battle throughout the Test match, Pakistan convincingly beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Abid Ali was named as the player of the match for his magnificent century and a half-century in both innings. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali both picked up five-wicket hauls as well.

The second Test was much more of a test for the Green Jerseys as much of the Test match was wiped out due to persistent rain in Dhaka. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Pakistan oozed class as they dismissed Bangladesh twice in one and a half days to win the match by an innings and 8 runs. Pakistan’s off-spinner, Sajid Khan bamboozled the Bangladeshi batting unit with 8 wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings as Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh.

Here is the summary of the results: