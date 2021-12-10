Mohammad Yousuf Lauds Pakistan Team for Brilliant Back-to-Back Performances

Pakistan legend and former batter, Mohammad Yousuf, has lauded the back-to-back solid displays of the Pakistan cricket team in the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh.

Chatting with the media, the former captain said that the performances of the national side have improved significantly in recent months and their displays in these two events show that the team has great chemistry both on and off the pitch.

Regarding the T20 World Cup, the 47-year-old noted that several teams take part in such events but there can be only one winner. Although Pakistan lost to Australia in the semi-final of the mega event, they should be proud of their performances in the tournament.

Praising the team for maintaining focus even after the T20 World Cup, he said that it’s never easy to stay focused after such a heart-breaking exit from a mega-event but the team did well and immediately bounced back by whitewashing Bangladesh in their backyard.