Punjab Announces Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab has announced winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions in the province.

According to the official notification, all schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed from 21 December 2021 to 2 January 2022 due to the prevailing cold weather in the province. The institutes will reopen on 3 January 2022.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) is also set to meet today with Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, in the chair to finalize winter vacations in educational institutes in the country.

Credible sources have disclosed that the IPEMC will consider a proposal that recommended the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in the country from 15 December 2021 to 16 January 2022.

On the other hand, both Sindh and Balochistan governments have already announced winter vacations in educational institutes.

Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) had notified the closure of educational institutes from 20 December 2021 to 1 January 2021 while Balochistan Secondary Education Department (BSED) had notified the closure of educational institutes in the summer zone from 22 to 31 December 2021 and from 15 December 2021 to 28 February 2022 in winter zone.