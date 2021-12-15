ECC to Approve Rs. 2.65 Billion for Housing Schemes Under PM Imran’s Package

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in its meeting scheduled for Thursday, will deliberate on and is likely to approve a supplementary grant of over Rs 2.65 billion to fund housing projects running under the Prime Minister’s package for the housing sector. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, will preside over the ECC meeting.

According to a nine-point agenda available with ProPakistani, the Ministry of Housing and Works has submitted a summary to get a nod for releasing the amount as a technical grant for the sector.

ECC will also look into a summary of the Ministry of Energy seeking to reassess the subsidies for the power sector. It will also approve a summary to release a technical supplementary grant for payment of 40 percent of contracts in line with the Independent Power Producers (IPP) Policy, 2002.

The Ministry of Industries and Production will present a summary of preferential gas supply orders.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will seek approval for massive funding to get the government’s development projects advertised in the mainstream and digital media.

The Ministry of Food requires a minimum indicative price of tobacco to protect tobacco growers in the country.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation will seek approval for exemption from public sector governance rules 2013 on 19 subsidiary companies of PNSC. The summary has been moved by the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

ECC is likely to approve all the summaries.