Oppo Unveils World’s First Foldable Smartphone With No Display Crease

Oppo Find N has finally broken cover at the company’s Inno Day 2021 event as its first foldable phone. The phone has gone through 6 different iterations over the course of 4 years, but it’s finally ready to hit the market. Sadly, it is going to be exclusive to China.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

Oppo has made a few design changes that make the Find N stand out from other foldable phones. The phone is shorter and wider than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, giving it more of a box shape compared to the Z Fold’s TV remote form factor. To put that into perspective, the Z Fold 3 has a 25:9 outer display while the Find N keeps it down to 18:9.

The phone has a 5.49” outer display and a 7.1” inner screen, putting it somewhere in between flip and fold phones. The outer screen is a 60Hz AMOLED screen while the main display is a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. Both are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone’s new Flexion Hinge eliminates the display crease that other foldable phones have. This is because the hinge tucks the center of the display in a teardrop curve when folded, instead of folding it like paper. This also eliminates the gap between the two halves when the phone is closed.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s older flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no memory card slot, but you will not be needing one with that much storage space.

You get Android 11 out of the box with Color OS 12 which is calibrated quite well for foldable phones. It has support for split-screen multitasking gestures that let you move your apps around seamlessly. The phone’s wallpapers are also calibrated to make the most of the folding screen.

Cameras

The 50MP main camera on the back is taken straight from the Oppo Find X flagship series, so it’s nothing short of impressive. The 13MP telephoto lens brings 2x optical zoom and there is also a 16MP ultrawide sensor onboard. This camera is capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording and 1080p slow-motion clips.

Both punch-hole selfie cameras (one on the outer screen and one on the inner screen) are 32MP shooters.

Battery and Pricing

The phone’s 4,500 mAh battery is surprisingly big considering its small size. It has support for 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

The Oppo Find N has launched in China with quite an attractive price tag. It starts at $1200 while its competition starts at around $1500 and $1700.

Oppo Find N Specifications