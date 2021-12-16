Holiday Announced in Islamabad on 20 December

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to announce a holiday on Monday, 20th December in Islamabad due to the movement of various delegations of the 17th Extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Session.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Foreign Office high-ups on Thursday, an official notification said.

“During the meeting of the Foreign Office at 10:30 am on 15th December 2021, it was decided to declare Monday, 20th December as the public holiday due to the movement of various delegations of the OIC session who will be departing to their country,” the notification said.

“In view of above, it is requested that needful action may kindly be done at the earlier under intimation to this office as well as other relevant offices,” the notification added.