Student Refuses to Receive Her Degree From Chief Guest Shahbaz Gill

Associate Professor and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) student, Dr. Fauzia Imran, on Wednesday, refused to receive her degree from Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

The incident occurred on the second day of the 16th annual convocation of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

The Associate Professor, who teaches political science at Samanabad College, was supposed to receive her doctorate degree from Shahbaz.

However, she announced in a tweet that she will not receive the degree from Shahbaz, as he “did not deserve to be a chief guest.”

“I have decided not to receive my Ph.D. degree on stage as a protest against the chief guest, Shahbaz Gill. He does not deserve to be a chief guest of the convocation of prestigious universities like LCWU,” she tweeted. The tweet, however, was deleted later, and the account was deactivated.

Dr. Fauzia was supposed to receive her degree during the evening session of the convocation on Wednesday. Her name was announced on the stage but she did not turn up.

Reacting to the incident, the SAPM claimed that the student who did not come to collect her degree was a relative of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“The woman did not come from home to receive the degree, and she is the relative of PML-N leader, Khwaja Saad Rafique. One news channel again proved to be a media cell of the PML-N and first made the news and later aired it. Tell the public the complete truth that the woman belonged to their party, and it’s regrettable to use students for cheap politics,” Shahbaz said in a tweet.

Later, a new Twitter handle, claiming association with Dr. Fauzia, said that she had no political affiliation and that her previous account had been hacked.

This is Dr. Fauzia Imran. It has been brought to my knowledge that recently some political remarks were made from my account on various social media platforms. I would like to state that my accounts were hacked. I have no affiliations with any political party whatsoever. — Fauzia Imran (@FauziaImran4) December 15, 2021

Propakistani could not ascertain the authenticity of the new account so far.