19 Pakistani Universities Ranked in World’s Top 500 Greenest Campuses

The University of Indonesia’s (UI) Green Metric World University Ranking has ranked 19 Pakistani universities in the top 500 greenest campuses around the world.

The rankings, developed by the university in 2010, evaluate and compare campus sustainability efforts. 912 universities from 84 countries participated in the competition this year with 51 Pakistani universities participating in it. However, only 19 universities made it to the top 500.

According to the UI’s Green Metric, Multan’s Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture is the greenest higher education campus in the country, followed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The two campuses are placed 154th and 179th in the overall rankings.

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, which was at the top position last year and the second in 2019 country-wise, has dropped to third after losing 325 points in the education and research sector. It is ranked at 191 in the global ranking.

Furthermore, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the University of Lahore are ranked fourth and fifth in the country-wise rankings; their global ranks are 216th and 226th, respectively.

Similarly, Rahim Yar Khan’s Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Islamabad’s Capital University of Science And Technology, and Mehran University of Engineering & Technology of Jamshoro are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Their global rankings are 234th, 286th, and 298th, respectively.

The University of Faisalabad and Iqra University are ranked ninth and tenth with global rankings of 341st and 353rd.

Here is the list of all Pakistani universities ranked in the top 500:

University Ranking by Country Global Ranking Overall Score Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture 1 154 7550 National University of Sciences & Technology 2 179 7350 Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University 3 191 7245 University of Agriculture Faisalabad 4 216 7100 University of Lahore 5 226 7050 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 6 234 7000 Capital University of Science And Technology 7 286 6775 Mehran University of Engineering & Technology 8 298 6700 University of Faisalabad 9 341 6425

Iqra University 10 353 6350 Hazara University 11 398 6000 Ziauddin University 12 408 5950 University of Malakand 13 419 5900 Islamia University of Bahawalpur 14 438 5800 University of Central Punjab 15 464 5650 Allama Iqbal Open University 16 485 5525 Institute of Business Management 17 486 5500 University of Okara 18 489 5475 Sukkur University 19 490 5475

Via: UI Green Metric