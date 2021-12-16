19 Pakistani Universities Ranked in World’s Top 500 Greenest Campuses

The University of Indonesia’s (UI) Green Metric World University Ranking has ranked 19 Pakistani universities in the top 500 greenest campuses around the world.
The rankings, developed by the university in 2010, evaluate and compare campus sustainability efforts. 912 universities from 84 countries participated in the competition this year with 51 Pakistani universities participating in it. However, only 19 universities made it to the top 500.
According to the UI’s Green Metric, Multan’s Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture is the greenest higher education campus in the country, followed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The two campuses are placed 154th and 179th in the overall rankings.
Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, which was at the top position last year and the second in 2019 country-wise, has dropped to third after losing 325 points in the education and research sector. It is ranked at 191 in the global ranking.
Furthermore, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the University of Lahore are ranked fourth and fifth in the country-wise rankings; their global ranks are 216th and 226th, respectively.
Similarly, Rahim Yar Khan’s Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Islamabad’s Capital University of Science And Technology, and Mehran University of Engineering & Technology of Jamshoro are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Their global rankings are 234th, 286th, and 298th, respectively.
The University of Faisalabad and Iqra University are ranked ninth and tenth with global rankings of 341st and 353rd.
Here is the list of all Pakistani universities ranked in the top 500:
|University
|Ranking by Country
|Global Ranking
|Overall Score
|Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture
|1
|154
|7550
|National University of Sciences & Technology
|2
|179
|7350
|Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University
|3
|191
|7245
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|4
|216
|7100
|University of Lahore
|5
|226
|7050
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|6
|234
|7000
|Capital University of Science And Technology
|7
|286
|6775
|Mehran University of Engineering & Technology
|8
|298
|6700
|University of Faisalabad
|9
|341
|6425
|Iqra University
|10
|353
|6350
|Hazara University
|11
|398
|6000
|Ziauddin University
|12
|408
|5950
|University of Malakand
|13
|419
|5900
|Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|14
|438
|5800
|University of Central Punjab
|15
|464
|5650
|Allama Iqbal Open University
|16
|485
|5525
|Institute of Business Management
|17
|486
|5500
|University of Okara
|18
|489
|5475
|Sukkur University
|19
|490
|5475
Via: UI Green Metric