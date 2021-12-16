Students Confused as NCOC and Provinces Announce Different Winter Vacations

A number of different announcements regarding the winter vacations due to the prevailing cold weather in the country have left students and their parents in a state of confusion.

Moreover, the varying announcements show the lack of coordination between different departments of the federal government and provincial governments to reach a consensus on an issue impacting millions.

According to details, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met on Wednesday and recommended the federal and provincial education ministries reschedule the winter vacations from the middle till the end of January 2022.

A day earlier, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) had reached a consensus on winter holidays in educational institutes from 25 December 2021 to 4 January 2022.

Prior to the announcements of NCOC and IPEMC, Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab governments had already notified winter vacations in schools and colleges.

Balochistan Secondary Education Department (BSED) had notified the closure of educational institutes in the summer zone from 22 to 31 December 2021 and from 15 December 2021 to 28 February 2022 in the winter zone.

Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) had notified the closure of educational institutes from 20 December 2021 to 1 January 2021 while Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had notified the closure of educational institutes from 21 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.