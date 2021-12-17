Rizwan Proves He’s the Best Hitter in T20Is in 2021

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, had a stellar showing in 2021, where he piled up records after records in international cricket.
On Thursday, Rizwan scored 87 runs off 45 balls in a 158-run opening stand with Babar Azam (79) to help Pakistan chase down a 208-run target against West Indies in Karachi.
During the innings, Rizwan smashed three sixes, taking his total T20I sixes tally to 42. In the process, he surpassed Martin Guptill’s 41 maximums to hold the record of most T20I sixes in 2021.
No other international cricketer, barring West Indies’ Evin Lewis (37) and Nicholas Pooran (32) has hit 30 or more sixes this year in the shortest format.
Here is the list of most T20I sixes in 2021:
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|6s
|4s
|Mohammad Rizwan
|26
|1326
|42
|119
|Martin Guptill
|18
|678
|41
|53
|Evin Lewis
|18
|489
|37
|42
|Nicholas Pooran
|21
|484
|32
|31
|Aiden Markram
|16
|570
|27
|44
|Jose Buttler
|14
|589
|26
|49
|Rohit Sharma
|11
|424
|23
|39
|Mitchell Marsh
|20
|627
|23
|59
|Dinesh Nakrani
|18
|295
|21
|22
|Glenn Phillips
|16
|321
|20
|17
Other Records
Besides this, the 29-year-old also hit 119 fours in 2021 to become the only player to smash over 100 boundaries in a calendar year.
His match-winning fifty on Thursday was his 12th in the shortest format this year, which is a record in itself.
With this effort, Rizwan also completed the 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar, most by any in the history of the format.
He also holds the record of most T20I runs, 1,326, in a calendar year, breaking Chris Gayle’s six-year-old record for the most T20I runs scored in a calendar year. The ‘Universe Boss’ had amassed 1,165 runs in 2015.
He was also the third-highest run-scorer in the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with 281 runs in six innings and is now ranked fourth in the ICC T20I rankings for batters.