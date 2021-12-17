Advertisement

Rizwan Achieves a Milestone That No Player Has Ever Reached in T20 Cricket

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 17, 2021 | 11:07 am

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, rounded off a fantastic year in T20 cricket by scoring yet another half-century in the third T20I against West Indies. In the process, Rizwan became the first batter in T20 cricket history to score more than 2,000 runs in a calendar year.

The gritty wicket-keeper batter scored 2,036 runs at an average of 56.55 and a strike rate of 132.03 in 45 innings. He has also scored 18 half-centuries and one century in 2021. His 19 50+ scores are the second-highest fifty-plus scores in a calendar year. Only Babar Azam (20) has scored more fifty-plus scores in a year than Rizwan.

The record for most runs in T20s in a calendar year was previously held by legendary West Indian batter, Chris Gayle, who had scored 1,665 runs in 2015. Gayle has now moved down to the third spot. Babar has also scored heavily in the calendar year, finishing the year with 1,779 runs at an average of 48.08.

Here are the highest run-scorers in a calendar year in T20s:

Player Innings Runs Average Year
Mohammad Rizwan 45 2036 56.55 2021
Babar Azam 43 1779 48.08 2021
Chris Gayle 36 1665 59.46 2015
Virat Kohli 29 1614 89.66 2016
Babar Azam 39 1607 45.91 2019
Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89 in T20Is, which is also a record for most runs in T20Is in a calendar year. Once again, Rizwan is followed by Babar Azam who has scored the second-most runs in a year. Babar has scored 939 runs at an average of 37.56 in 2021.

Here are the highest run-scorers in a year in T20Is:

Player Innings Runs Average Year
Mohammad Rizwan 26 1326 73.66 2021
Babar Azam 26 939 37.56 2021
Paul Stirling 20 748 41.55 2019
Kevin O’Brien 23 729 31.69 2019
Max O’Dowd 24 702 29.25 2019

