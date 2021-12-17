Advertisement

Two Pakistani Boxers Clinch Prestigious International Championship Titles

By Rizvi Syed | Published Dec 17, 2021 | 6:29 pm
Asif Hazara | Usman wazir | Middle East champion | Asian Boxing champion

Pakistan’s rising boxing stars, Asif Hazara and Usman Wazeer have won international titles in two different championships.

Advertisement

Asif Hazara defeated Uganda’s fighter, Ben Nsubuga, to earn the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) title in Dubai on 15 December.

Taking to Twitter, Asif thanked his fans for their unwavering support and constant prayers. He also shared a video showing glimpses of his fight.

On the other hand, Usman Wazeer from Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan, became the World Boxing Council Middle East Champion by beating Tanzanian boxer, Rosta, on 16 December.

ALSO READ

Usman, often dubbed as ‘The Asian Boy,’ is one of Pakistan’s best boxers. He is the first Pakistani to win the Asian Boxing Federation title. He is an undefeated welterweight fighter to date.

Ecstatic with his win, Usman went on to dedicate his title to his “beautiful” country Pakistan on Twitter.

Advertisement

Congratulatory messages poured in as soon as the word went out.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, was among the first ones to felicitate the two young boxers for winnings international titles.

ALSO READ

In a video message, Fawad said Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara were the pride of Pakistan. He said Usman Wazir’s next target should be an Olympic medal.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri, sent his heartfelt felicitations and hoped that Pakistan will achieve more in the world of boxing in the future through new talent.

In its congratulatory messages, the official handle of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) said that the two boxers had made the nation proud.

Singer-cum-actor, Ali Zafar, also congratulated Asif and Usman for the title wins.

“One can imagine the challenges you and many of our athletes face but triumphing despite them is heroic,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>