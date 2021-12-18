PSL Teams to Get Two Additional Player Picks

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises will get two additional picks for their squads ahead of the seventh edition of PSL. Two additional picks can include either one foreign player and one local player or two local players. The two picks will be a part of the supplementary category.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Stats Prove Asif Ali is the Finisher Pakistan Has Been Looking For

According to details, the decision to increase the squad size was taken mutually by PCB and PSL franchises. There are multiple reasons behind increasing the squad size. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, PSL franchises have been given an opportunity to increase their bench strength in case there is an outbreak, while it will also allow a number of players that had been left out in the initial draft to be picked by a franchise.

A number of domestic performers such as Sahibzada Farhan, Akif Javed, Ahmed Shehzad, Agha Salman, Nasir Nawaz and Ali Imran were not picked in the initial PSL 2022 draft and it will provide them another opportunity to get selected.

The replacement draft is expected to be held on 7 January via virtual session. All the teams will have an opportunity to add two players to their squad according to the updated draft pick order.

ALSO READ These Foreign Stars Have Ditched PSL 2022 for BPL

Here is the draft pick order for the two picks:

Pick 1 Pick 2 Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators Islamabad United Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings

For more PSL-related updates follow our exclusive coverage. You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!