New Xiaomi 12 Leak Give us a Good Look at the Device [Images]

The Xiaomi 12 is set to launch on December 28 as one of the first phones in the world to boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. We are yet to see an official image of the device, but some new renders from the reliable OnLeaks have shown us what to expect.

Advertisement

As always, the CAD renders from the popular tipster show very detailed images of the flagship device, leaving little to the imagination. According to the images, Xiaomi 12 will look similar to the Mi 10T, but with a curved display and a centered selfie camera.

The design in the images matches the one we saw last week through case leaks, so there is a high chance that this leak is correct.

According to the image, Xiaomi 12 will have a triple camera setup which includes a dual-LED flash unit. We can also see stereo speakers, metal sides, and no headphone jack or side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This means that the fingerprint sensor will be underneath the OLED screen.

The Xiaomi 12 is rumored to have a smaller 6.2-inch 1080p display compared to the 6.81-inch 2K screen on the Mi 11. There is no word on the refresh rate, but it will be no less than 120Hz. The main camera on the back is expected to be a 50MP sensor and the battery may be 5,000 mAh with support for 100W fast charging.