Xiaomi 12 Series’ Possible Designs Revealed Through Cases

We are yet to see an official design for the Xiaomi 12 series, but that doesn’t mean there is no room for speculation. A fresh leak on the Xiaomi 12 series shows protective cases for the lineup that reveal a possible design for the phones.

The case leak shows the rear design for the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and the 12 Ultra. The 12 and 12 Pro have almost the same rear design with a large main camera cutout above two smaller cutouts for secondary lenses. There is also a cutout on the side of the lenses for an LED flash unit.

This main camera is rumored to be a 50MP sensor alongside ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, on the other hand, has quite the unusual (dare we say ugly) main camera design. It is a circular camera cutout with a large main lens in the middle and secondary lenses around it in the most random pattern possible. We can also see square-shaped cutouts, possibly for a periscope shooter. The whole setup includes a total of 8 cutouts so we may get to see more than usual camera lenses on this setup.

There is no word on camera specification for the 12 Ultra, but we are only a day away from the official launch, at least according to rumors.