Elon Musk Wants to Launch Starlink’s Satellite Broadband Internet in Pakistan

A delegation of US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director Middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad, today.

They met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to the provision of satellite broadband connectivity in Pakistan and Starlink’s future plans for connecting Pakistan to their global network.

Chairman PTA apprised Starlink representatives about PM’s vision of Digital Pakistan and prospects in Pakistan’s evolving market for quality broadband internet. He assured Starlink’s representatives about PTA’s support in line with the regulatory framework for Starlink’s operations in Pakistan.