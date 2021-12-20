Redmi Note 11 4G is Coming to Pakistan Soon

The Redmi Note 11 series has made its way to China as well as India but is yet to arrive in the global market. The original Note 11 5G received a 4G model soon after its launch and a new report suggests that it’s ready for a global launch as well.

This is because the LTE handset has just received certification for global sales. The certification comes from two authorities including IMDA in Singapore and the EEC which oversees several markets in the Eurasian Economic Area.

The Chinese version of the Note 11 4G features the Helio G88 SoC, same as the Redmi 10, but the global variant of the Note 11 is rumored to come with a Snapdragon chip. According to tipsters, the global variant should come with the Snapdragon 680 chip.

Other than that, it will be quite similar to the Redmi 10, but with some changes to memory configurations, and likely a different design and color options. We may also see an additional 2MP sensor on the back.

If the rest of the specifications are the same, then we will get to see a 6.5″ LCD, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging.

The Chinese Redmi Note 11 4G costs around $170 so the global version will likely cost no more than $250 after all the taxes and tariffs.