Vivo S12 Pro to Feature Dual Front Facing LED Flashes

The Vivo S12 series is set to launch this week in China. We already know that the phones will have three cameras on the back and two on the front. Dual front cameras are nothing new, but we will also get to see a dual-LED flash setup on the front.

This feature was confirmed today by Vivo itself. The Chinese brand posted a new teaser video on Weibo which shows off the design of the Vivo S12 Pro along with the front-facing flashes. According to the video, the two LED flashes will be embedded neatly into the top bezel.

Check out the video below.

The dual front-facing camera will include a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide camera taken from the Vivo S10. The Chinese text in the video says “four soft lights” which likely means that the dual-LED flash will be dual-toned. The video also promises that more surprises are coming soon.

Lastly, there will be a 108MP camera on the back with two secondary units, likely for ultrawide and macro shots.

According to rumors, the phone’s chipset will be the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC, its display will be a 6.5-inch OLED, and the battery will be a 4,500 mAh cell with 44W fast charging support. It will likely boot Android 11 out of the box.