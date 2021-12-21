Haris Rauf to Play County Cricket as Lahore Qalandars Sign a Deal With Yorkshire

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, has entered into a strategic partnership with English county, Yorkshire County Cricket Club. The two teams will start their partnership with Lahore Qalandars’ player, Haris Rauf joining Yorkshire as an overseas player for the upcoming county season.

The partnership includes a player exchange program with players from both teams getting an opportunity to move from one team to another. This will allow aspiring young cricketers to move to Yorkshire and utilize the world-class facilities in Yorkshire and vice-versa.

According to the partnership, the player exchange program will also involve a scholarship program that can be utilized by talented upcoming cricketers in both teams.

According to Yorkshire County Cricket Club, this will also provide an exceptional opportunity for them to try and emulate Lahore’s Player Development Program (PDP). Lahore’s player development program has unearthed hidden gems such as Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Syed Faridoun, and Ahmed Daniyal, all of whom have gone to play for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

In order to celebrate the partnership, the two teams will play a friendly match against each other on 16 January 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.