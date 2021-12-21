Shaheen Afridi Rates Rizwan Higher Than Babar as Captain

Pakistan’s premier fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has rated the Test vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan as a better leader than Babar Azam.

Shaheen Afridi, who was recently appointed as the Lahore Qalandars captain for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), regarded Rizwan as the “best leader.”

“I like Rizwan’s personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KPK’s side, and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second,” Shaheen said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

In response to another question, the 21-year-old pacer heaped praises on Babar Azam as a batter, saying he was his favorite and number one batter in the world.

“Babar Azam is my favorite batsman, and he is the number one batter as well. He has done tremendously well as a captain for the national team, and we are reaching new heights under him,” responded Shaheen.

Babar Azam is Pakistan’s all-format captain, while Mohammad Rizwan is his deputy in the Test format. In the domestic circuit, Babar leads Central Punjab, while Rizwan leads the three-time National T20 champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In PSL, Babar will take the reins of Karachi Kings in PSL 7, while Rizwan will lead Multan Sultans, whom he led to their maiden PSL title last year. Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, will step on the field as captain for the first time in professional cricket in the upcoming PSL season.