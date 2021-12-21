Here’s the List of Series That Pakistan Will Host in Next 4 Years

Cricketing activities in Pakistan were abandoned after the 2009 terror attacks on Sri Lankan national team and the Men in Green were forced to play their home games in the UAE. The security situation has since improved and international teams and players have started to tour the country once again.

Advertisement

Although Pakistan has hosted the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and West Indies over the past few years, there still has been some skepticism around the world about touring Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan suffered a major setback as New Zealand abruptly abandoned its tour of the country on the day of the first match of the tour due to an alleged security threat. England followed suit by calling off their short tour of the country the following month. While Pakistan fans were disappointed with the tour cancelations, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made valiant efforts to host international cricket in the country once again.

PCB confirmed that Australia is set to tour the country in March-April 2022 and the tour will be followed by England’s tour of the country in September 2022. Recently, New Zealand has also confirmed to travel to Pakistan twice in the next two years to make up for the earlier decision to leave the country suddenly.

Pakistan also secured the hosting rights for ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and cricket fans are set to witness a bumper home season for the next few years as normal cricketing activities return to the country after a decade.

ALSO READ Ex Indian Cricketer Defends Rizwan on Fan’s Comparison With Kohli

Here is the full list of international cricket set to be played in the country in the next four years:

Advertisement