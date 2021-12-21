Ex Indian Cricketer Defends Rizwan on Fan’s Comparison With Kohli

Former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, shut down an Indian fan who downplayed Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan’s achievements in T20 cricket this year and called him a ‘loser’. Chopra discussed about Mohammad Rizwan’s record-breaking year in T20 cricket in his latest video on YouTube.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Aqib Javed Reveals the Reason Why PSL is Better Than IPL

The video did not sit well with Indian cricket fans who ridiculed Chopra for sharing Rizwan’s immaculate record in T20 cricket in 2021. One fan on Twitter took a screenshot of the video and said:

Virat had already done this before it was famous don’t compare him with any loser ever he is the best player period. #viratkholi #Virat #Viratkohli look at his stats!

Cc @cricketaakash pic.twitter.com/1SXidMaIBS — Abhi (@ItzAbhizz) December 20, 2021

Rizwan became the first player in T20 cricket to cross 2,000 run-mark in a calendar year and also became the first batter in the world to cross 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. Chopra replied to the fan’s tweet and shared the official stats shared by ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ Abid Ali Rushed to Hospital After Chest Pain During QeA Trophy Match

Chopra added that he had only stated the stats and records of Mohammad Rizwan in 2021 and did not compare his performances with any other player. Chopra said Rizwan creating the record is a fact and his efforts should be appreciated without indulging in such behavior from the fans.