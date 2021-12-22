Advertisement

Babar and Rizwan Claim the Throne in Latest ICC T20I Rankings

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 22, 2021 | 2:01 pm

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has reclaimed his top spot in the ICC T20I batter rankings. He is now joint-number one batter alongside England’s Dawid Malan.

Advertisement

Babar, who had been the number one T20I batter in the world over the past few months, dropped down to third last week after a disappointing turnout in the previous few innings but he moves back to the top after a scintillating half-century in the third T20I against West Indies.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, also jumped up one place and is now ranked number three in the world after yet another brilliant performance in the T20I series against West Indies. Rizwan has witnessed a meteoric rise over the past year in T20I cricket. At the start of the year, he was ranked outside the top 100 in T20I batter rankings and he has moved to number 3 after a record-breaking year.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, has retained his position at number 9 in ICC T20I bowlers rankings, while there were no other significant movements in the rankings of Pakistani players.

ALSO READ

Here are the rankings:

Rank Player Rating Points
1 Babar Azam 805
1 Dawid Malan 805
3 Mohammad Rizwan 798
4 Aiden Markram 796
5 KL Rahul 729
6 Aaron Finch 709
7 Devon Conway 703
8 Jos Buttler 674
9 Rassie Van Der Duusen 669
10 Martin Guptill 658

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>