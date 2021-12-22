Babar and Rizwan Claim the Throne in Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has reclaimed his top spot in the ICC T20I batter rankings. He is now joint-number one batter alongside England’s Dawid Malan.

Babar, who had been the number one T20I batter in the world over the past few months, dropped down to third last week after a disappointing turnout in the previous few innings but he moves back to the top after a scintillating half-century in the third T20I against West Indies.

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, also jumped up one place and is now ranked number three in the world after yet another brilliant performance in the T20I series against West Indies. Rizwan has witnessed a meteoric rise over the past year in T20I cricket. At the start of the year, he was ranked outside the top 100 in T20I batter rankings and he has moved to number 3 after a record-breaking year.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, has retained his position at number 9 in ICC T20I bowlers rankings, while there were no other significant movements in the rankings of Pakistani players.

Here are the rankings: