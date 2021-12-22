Ramiz Raja Shares Exciting News for Pakistan Cricket Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, has said that his main focus is to increase fan engagement and to provide the fans with the best possible experience while attending matches in the country. He said that fans are the heartbeat of any sport and he was disappointed with low attendances in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies.

Ramiz revealed his plans of increasing fan engagement during a press conference after PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) meeting in Karachi.

The 59-year old said that he realizes the hardship faced by the fans while traveling to the stadium and he sympathizes with them as it is very difficult for them to go through all the checks while entering the stadium. He said that he has faced such hardships during his time as a commentator and will try to do everything in order to improve their experience of attending matches in the country.

Ramiz revealed that PCB will create a fan engagement department within its organizational structure. He said that the department will be aligned with the newly created merchandise department.

“We will give equal importance to, both, PSL and international matches so that the fans know that we are a compassionate organization who wants to improve their viewing experience. We will set up interesting things around the ground, something which hasn’t been done before,” Ramiz stated.

PCB Chairman said that they have identified the major reasons behind the low attendances at National Stadium Karachi during the West Indies series and they will try to learn from their mistakes and rectify the situation in the near future.