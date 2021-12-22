Ramiz Raja Breaks Silence on Rape Allegations Against Yasir Shah

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, on Wednesday, expressed disappointment over the recent incident of Test cricketer, Yasir Shah, being named in a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Islamabad.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PCB Chairman said that the cricketer has earned a bad reputation for Pakistan cricket.

“We are still assessing the situation, but I will say that these players are ambassadors of Pakistan, and such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket. This was supposed to be a calming period for us as a feel-good factor had been created,” said Raja.

Pakistan’s ace leg-spinner was named alongside his friend, Farhan, in an FIR lodged in the Shalimar Police Station of Islamabad. The case, filed by a relative of the alleged victim, accused Yasir’s friend of raping a minor girl at gunpoint and filming the act on camera.

Meanwhile, Yasir is accused of abetting his friend by providing the victim’s phone number and later threatening the victim to stay silent about the incident.

According to the FIR, the cricketer also urged the victim not to make an issue out of it and instead marry Farhan.

Yasir has not made any comment on the issue so far. On the other hand, PCB said that it was ‘gathering information on the issue.’

“We have noted that some allegations have been leveled against one of our centrally contracted players. We are presently gathering information and will only offer a comment when in possession of the complete facts,” PCB added.