Ramiz Raja Reveals Pakistan’s Plans for New Coaches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, revealed that Pakistan will look to hire specialist coaches for the national team. Ramiz said that it is not necessary that the coaches will be offered a long-term contract and specialist coaches can be hired instead on short-term contracts.

Ramiz revealed his thought process about hiring coaches for Pakistan national team during his press conference in Karachi today. Ramiz said that he will look to hire specialist coaches on short-term contracts depending on where the national team is touring.

He said that an Australian specialist coach can be hired when Pakistan is touring Australia as he will be able to provide valuable insightS on the conditions on offer in the country and what strategies should be used for those conditions.

The 59-year old said that rather than investing heavily in coaches at the national team level, they will look to employ coaches at the grassroots level as they will be able to produce solid players at a young age. He added that the younger players require proper coaching while established players need coaches who will be able to motivate them and create a strategy for the team.

Ramiz appreciated the work of interim head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, and said that he has instilled a sense of nationalism in the team and has been able to create a friendly environment in the dressing room.

Ramiz further revealed that former Australian batter, Matthew Hayden, has expressed his desire to join the team once again ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Hayden was appointed as Pakistan’s interim batting consultant for the 2021 T20 World Cup and was deeply moved by the spirituality in Pakistan’s camp.