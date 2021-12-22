Abid Ali in Need of Prayers After Heart Failure During QeA Match [Video]

Pakistan’s Test opener, Abid Ali, has requested the fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Abid recorded a video message from the hospital bed where he requested the fans, his family members, and the media personnel to pray for success in a small medical procedure he is set to undergo today and also pray for his early recovery.

Here is Abid's video message:

Get well soon, Abid Ali

The 34-year old was rushed to the hospital yesterday after he experienced chest pain during Central Punjab’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Abid underwent a series of medical tests and was kept under observation for the day. It was revealed that Abid’s condition is stable and his initial reports were clear.

After a thorough diagnosis, it was revealed that Abid suffered from Acute Coronary Syndrome. A stent was placed in the blocked coronary artery and Abid revealed that one more stent will be placed today. The stylish opening batter will be further kept under observation after the stent has been placed.

Abid broke into the Pakistan Test side in 2019 and he has since gone on to establish himself as an integral part of the national Test side. Abid has played 16 Tests for Pakistan and has scored 1,180 runs at an average of 49.16. He has scored four centuries including a double century in his short career so far. He was recently named as the player-of-the-series in Pakistan’s 2-0 series victory against Bangladesh.