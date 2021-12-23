Javed Afridi Promises Surprise for Zalmi Fans on Visit to Kent County Cricket Club

The owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi has promised a ‘surprise’ for cricket fans after a meeting with the CEO of England’s Kent County Cricket Club, Simon Storey.

“Surprise awaits for Zalmi fans. Cross border cricket diplomacy,” Afridi said on Twitter, sharing a tweet of Member of British Parliament, Rehman Chishti, who had arranged this meeting.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Both officials emphasized strengthening cricket relations between Pakistan and England.

“Cricket is a game that brings nations together and we discussed different avenues of increasing our cooperation,” said Storey.

MP British Parliament, Chishti said that he was delighted to see Javed Afridi and Simon Storey exchanging notes about their plans for the betterment of cricket.

The development comes days after another Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, joined hands with Yorkshire County Club (YCC) to ‘nurture the talent’ by reducing ‘barriers to entry.’

In light of recent developments, fans are anticipating a partnership between Peshawar Zalmi and Kent County Cricket Club.