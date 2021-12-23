Master Changan to Launch Oshan X7 Plus SUV in Pakistan

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) revealed a few sketches of an SUV last month without mentioning its name. Although, it became obvious that the company is gearing up to unveil a new SUV. Finally, the curtains are off as its new offering is the Oshan X7 Plus.

Oshan X7 Plus seems like a bulkier version of the Oshan X7. Considering the overall appeal and size of the vehicle, this SUV will be a competitor to Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento 3rd Generation.

According to the company, Pakistan will be the first market outside of China where Oshan X7 Plus will be launched. Master Changan also plans to supply the Right-Hand Drive (RHD) version of this SUV to other international markets from Pakistan.

The SUV is likely to be offered in 5-seater and 7-seater options. It will be equipped with Changan’s 1.5-liter turbocharged engine from the latest blue whale series which produces 178 horsepower and 300 Nm torque, making it go from 0-100Km/h within 8.23 seconds.

Changan also claims an unbelievable fuel economy of 14 kilometers per liter for this beefed-up SUV. Which is equivalent to the fuel average of other standard sedans. The company is also testing other vehicles like Hunter double cabin and UNI-T crossover which will likely launch in the future.

However, the price of Changan Oshan X7 Plus is not disclosed yet. Considering its modern and catchy design and features, it seems obvious that this SUV will be offered with a hefty price tag.

The SUV segment of Pakistan is growing at a rapid pace with various new vehicles launched in 2021. It will be exciting to witness how Changan’s new offering will perform in Pakistan.