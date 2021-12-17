BAIC Joins PAMA Revealing Details of 2 Upcoming Affordable Cars for Pakistan

BAIC has finally joined the ranks of the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), evident from the latter’s recent sales data that had BAIC vehicles mentioned in it.

Advertisement

PAMA shares the sales data of its associated companies every month, which gives an idea of the sales made by each company in terms of its locally assembled cars. Surprisingly, this is the first time the stats for November 2021 mentioned BAIC units.

ALSO READ BAIC to Open Bookings for the BJ40 Plus SUV this Week

Accordingly, BAIC, which is assembled by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), had built just four units of the 1300cc D20, two of which were produced in July and two in November. However, there was no indication of whether these units were hatchbacks or sedans.

The test production of BAIC’s cars has been underway since May 2021, and BAIC is the only Chinese automaker, and the second among the new players after Hyundai, to be affiliated with PAMA. Kia, Changan, Proton, Regal, and United are yet to join PAMA as their sales data does not appear in the stats.

PAMA’s data also showed the sales and manufacturing of BAIC’s crossover X25, with a total of nine manufactured units, of which six were sold. Additionally, 36 units of BAIC’s flagship SUV BJ40 Plus were manufactured, and it had sold 28 of them.

ALSO READ World Bank to Award $300 Million to Fix the Roads in KP

BAIC had opened pre-bookings for the BJ40 Plus in November but there are still no details about the official launch of the car, including the crossover X25 and the D20 1300cc that is offered as a sedan and a hatchback. These cars are expected to rival the Changan Alsvin and the Proton Saga, and have the potential to become successful thanks to the company’s focus on affordable pricing.

Advertisement

With the opening of bookings from BAIC, and the constant arrival of new automakers in the Pakistani market, it will be interesting to see how these vehicles will perform in Pakistan in the near future.