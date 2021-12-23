KP Govt Signs MoU to Launch 911 Emergency Helpline

The federal government is all set to launch an integrated emergency helpline called Pakistan Emergency Helpline, or PEHEL-911, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan program.

The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has been directed to develop control centers across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The KP government has proactively responded to the PEHEL initiative and complied with the Prime Minister’s directives in this regard.

On Wednesday, the KP government’s Home and Tribal Affairs Department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NTC. Under the agreement, the provincial government will establish and operate PEHEL control centers across the province, including the erstwhile FATA districts.

The senior government and NTC officials witnessed the signing ceremony that took place at the office of the HTAD.

The official Twitter handle of the department said that PEHEL-911 will merge all emergency helplines of various government departments to a single platform.

“Citizens are not required to remember different codes of different departments in an emergency,” it added.