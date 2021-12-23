Punjab Transport Company Fined a Shocking Amount of Vehicles Last Week

Punjab Transport Company (PTC) hasn’t been pulling any punches lately in punishing traffic law offenders. The department has reportedly issued fine tickets worth Rs. 200,000 to 469 public transport vehicles out of which 74 were seized by the authorities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Auto Financing Inched Up by Just 1% in November

The company’s CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan stated before the media that relevant departments have engaged in an aggressive crackdown against public transport traversing certain roads without route and fitness certificates.

He also insisted that the transport companies complete their documentation and comply with the latest traffic rules. He stated that the authorities have been instructed to have a low tolerance for heavy smoke emitting vehicles as they contribute greatly to the spread of smog.

He further highlighted that this campaign will not allow any public transport without a route permit and fitness certificate to use the roads until the vehicle owners comply with the law and procure the said documents.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Auto Policy 2021-26

He has instructed the Deputy General Manager Enforcement Punjab Transport Company Faisal Yusuf to carry on with the operation until further notice.