Emerging Pakistani Cricketer Bowls Just Like Shoaib Akhtar [Video]

All young aspiring cricketers, be it players who want to pursue the sport as a profession or regular cricket fans, have copied the action of their favorite bowlers at one point in time. While every bowler eventually forms their own action, there are a few bowling actions that are eerily similar to the greats of the game.

Such is the case with a young upcoming cricketer, Imran, who has an uncanny resemblance in his bowling action to the legendary Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar. Well, if a bowler does want to emulate another bowler’s action, who better to emulate than the world’s fastest bowler.

Rawalpindi Express had a unique bowling action which helped in generating a lot of pace. If young Imran can also generate a similar pace, it could prove to be an asset that could propel him to top-level cricket.

The video of the bowling action was uploaded on Twitter and the post has since gone viral. The tweet has garnered over 5,000 likes since being uploaded.

Watch the video here: