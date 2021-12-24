Huawei Announces Watch D With More Health Features Than Apple Watch 7

Huawei has been on fire with its back-to-back iconic launches. Following the sensational Huawei P50 Pocket, the company introduced the Watch D we’ve been hearing about for quite a few weeks now.

The smartwatch comes bearing some unique features, that give it a good touch. It includes sensors that have the ability to measure blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and body temperature.

As per Huawei, the watch can also help in screening atherosclerosis, the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on artery walls. It even includes a mini-ECG monitor.

Design & Display

The Huawei Watch D smartwatch brings a sturdy strap made of fluoro-rubber with engraved lines to give a better grip on the wrist. The screen is encased in an aluminum alloy frame, and the rear is made of plastic and sapphire. You also get two side-mounted buttons: ‘Health’ and ‘Home’.

Notably, the Watch D is made up of aviation aluminium which is solid yet light in weight.

Huawei Watch D features a 1.64″ AMOLED high-definition color touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 456p. The display is IP68 certified water and dust-resistant.

This upcoming smartwatch will be available in medium and large sizes.

Internals

Huawei Watch D runs the HarmonyOS 2 and above, Android 6.0, and iOS 9.0.

Some additional features the smartwatch comes bearing include a number of health trackers such as a step counter, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitor. However, the Watch D’s key selling point is its ability to record your ECG and measure blood pressure.

That’s something that even the famous Apple Watch 7 can’t do, and Huawei claims it’s accurate to within an error margin of ± 3mmHg. It achieves these measurements using micro air pumps and airbags, so there’s a lot of underlying tech at work here.

As per the company claims, the Watch D can even detect Atherosclerosis, Arrhythmia as well as risks of Sleep disorder. Huawei even allows the smartwatch’s users to get online consultation from experts to help better understand their health data.

Huawei has also partnered with 301 hospitals in China to test the accuracy and reliability of the Watch D, which has also been registered as a Class II medical device with China’s food and drug administration.

The Watch D also comes equipped with 70+ sports modes

Battery & Availability

Powering the Huawei Watch D is a 451 mAh battery with a battery life of up to seven days in a typical usage scenario with support for wireless charging.

The Watch D will go on sale in China starting December 25 with the initial retail starting at CNY2,988 ($470). However, as of yet, there’s no word as to when this new tech will be made available in the international market.

Huawei Watch D Specifications