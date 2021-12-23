Vivo Watch 2 Announced With Premium Design and 14-Day Battery

In September 2020, Vivo launched its first smartwatch with a sleek design and several competitive features.

Advertisement

On December 21st this year, Vivo teased the launch of its successor, the Watch 2, at a press conference held in collaboration with China’s biggest three telecom companies (China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile).

The company has now officially announced the second-generation smartwatch in China. Watch 2 comes equipped with an ultra-long battery life of 7-days with the eSIM turned on and can go up to 14-days without the eSIM.

ALSO READ Vivo S12 Pro to Feature Dual Front Facing LED Flashes

The smartwatch is equipped with support for Himalaya FM and Netease Cloud Music, allowing users to stream music without connecting to a smartphone. The Watch 2 also includes support for built-in sports modes.

With a 50ATM waterproof and dustproof rating, the Vivo Watch 2 is even suitable for use underwater.

An emergency call feature on the Watch 2 makes it easy for the wearer to reach emergency services such as paramedics, police, etc. without a smartphone.

Advertisement

Most traditional smartwatches monitor sleep based on acceleration sensors. While the Vivo Watch 2 smartwatch uses advanced CPC cardiopulmonary coupled analysis technology that accurately determines the stage and proportion of sleep, accurately recording naps.

Watch 2 can monitor the health of a user 24/7, while also monitoring blood oxygen, heart rate, etc. It can then synchronize the data to a smartphone to enhance user traceability. The smartwatch also includes other lifestyle guidance features such as stress monitoring, body vitality values, and can alert users when to drink water.

ALSO READ These Are Pakistan’s Biggest Technology Developments of 2021

The Vivo Watch 2 adopts a bezel-less display design and uses a 316L stainless steel body, with a standard fluorine rubber strap, and a Japanese-shaped buckle. The strap is flexible and durable, while at the same time being comfortable and stable to wear.

A second variant of the smartwatch includes Nappa leather straps, made of bull head leather through a special tanning process.

The smartwatch is available on the official Vivo China website for a retail price of $204.