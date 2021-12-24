Huawei Unveils Smart Glasses and MateBook X Pro 2022

Huawei recently announced a new pair of smart glasses powered by the HarmonyOS, alongside its premium 14.2-inch Matebook X Pro Windows Laptop and P50 Pocket foldable phone on December 23rd.

Huawei Smart Glasses

The latest version of the smart glasses from Huawei comes in three different frame styles: the Boston, Wellingtons, and Aviators. The glasses are available with prescription lenses or sunshades.

The smart glasses come with powerful 128mm speakers and microphones, enabling hands-free access to Huawei’s Celia assistant.

The glasses run HarmonyOS and are meant for users who are always on the go.

These come equipped with health tracking for the eyes and posture correction features. Rated IPX4 splash-proof, the glasses have a battery life of 16 hours of mixed usage with 4.5 hours of talk time and up to 6 hours of music playback.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

The latest flagship ultraportable laptop by Huawei is the MateBook X Pro 2022. The laptop comes equipped with Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake chipsets and features a 14.2-inch 90Hz touchscreen display with 3120×2080 resolution.

Equipped with the Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU, a 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and TB M2 SSD, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 comes pre-installed with Windows 10 out of the box.

Weighing only 1.38kg with a thickness of 15.5mm, the MateBook X Pro features a 60Wh battery and includes a 90W GaN USB-C charger.

With a maximum 500 nits of brightness, the MateBook X Pro covers the entire P3 color gamut and features four USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 variant with Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage is available for a retail price of CNY 9,499 ($1,490). While the Core i7 variant with 1TB storage is available for CNY 12,499 ($1,961).