Islamabad Announces New Timings for Schools and Colleges Due to Road Repairs

The office of the District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has taken notice of the recurring accidents and inconvenience motorists are facing because of the ongoing construction on various roads of Islamabad and has released a notification to help motorists to avoid traffic congestion during peak hours. The timings of schools and colleges in affected sectors have been revised to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Advertisement

As per the recommendations of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), a block-wise traffic schedule has been announced to streamline the flow of traffic, which will be applicable to all the educational institutions in the mentioned blocks.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Seizes Vinyl Wrapped Suzuki Cultus

Block 1 (Sector I and H)

Morning shift: 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening shift: 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Montessori and prep classes: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Block 2 (Sector F-6 and F-7)

Morning shift: 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening shift: 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Montessori and prep classes: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Block 3 (Sector F-8 and F-10)

Morning shift: 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Evening shift: 1:45 AM to 6:45 PM

Montessori and prep classes: 8:45 am to 12:45 pm

Block 4 (Sector G-10 and G-11)

Morning shift: 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening shift: 1:30 PMto 6:30 PM

Montessori and prep classes: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Block 5 (Sector F-11 and E-11)

Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening Shift: 1:45 PM to 6:45 PM

Montessori and prep classes: 8:45 AM to 12:45 PM

ALSO READ Gulberg to DHA Signal-Free Corridor Announced in Lahore

The new traffic schedule is aimed at bringing a change in the flow of traffic and minimizing the difficulties daily commuters are subjected to in peak hours.