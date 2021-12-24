Pakistani Car Makers Will Need to Add These Safety Features Under New Auto Policy

The Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP) 2021-26 was finally approved by the cabinet on December 21, 2021. This is indeed a positive development as the new auto policy includes several clauses that favor the automotive industry, while specifically ensuring driver and passenger safety.

Ultimately, the incentive offered and rules imposed on the industry are designed to yield multiple benefits for the end consumers. While most of the financial and tax reliefs offered to the carmakers are almost the same (more on that in separate article), there are some additions proposed in the AIDEP 2021-26 that are likely to result in significant changes.

One of the prominent clauses includes the abidance to the World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) on the part of the automakers. These regulations were developed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) that is followed by 64 countries.

Although the WP.29 came into effect in Pakistan in April 2020, its ‘across the board’ application is yet to be observed. In the latest policy, however, some of the UN regulations have been made mandatory for all automakers operating in the country.

The mandatory safety regulations are as follows:

Note: You can check the detailed information about each regulation by clicking the links in each of the description.

UN Regulations Applicable Vehicles What is it About? R13 and R13H Cars, Vans, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses The ideal functionality of a braking system based on braking distance, vehicle stability under braking, amount of brake fade, response to extreme climate, failure conditions (secondary brakes), among other aspects. R 79 Cars, Vans, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses The integrity of the steering. All aspects that determine the performance of the system such as the fit, angle, steering feedback, directness, turning radius, maneuverability, etc. are used to evaluate the system. This regulation also applies to vehicles with various driving tech such as autonomous driving, lane keep assist, and other driver-assist features. R 30 Cars and Vans The reliability of tires based on their markings, dimensions, speed safety, endurance, and grip levels under various conditions. R 48 Cars, Vans, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses The inner and outer lights in a vehicle that indicate each function and information about the vehicle, and exterior lights that make the vehicle visible to traffic need to be optimally angled and placed to ensure safety of the passengers and bystanders. R 14 & R 16 Cars and Vans Dictate the structural integrity of seat belts, their fit and fixture, anchor points, as well as those for the child seats (ISOFIX anchor points). R 17 & R 25 Cars and Vans Dictate the quality and integrity of seats and headrests, their structural integrity, design, and other elements that would ensure the comfort and safety of the occupants. R 94, R 95 & R 135 Cars and Vans Dictates the safety standards for the vehicle occupants in case of frontal, lateral, and rear collisions. R 121 & R 114 Cars and Vans Ensures the incorporation of replaceable airbags as well as tests the functionality and reliability of the system. R 43 Cars and Vans Mandates safety glazing (especially for the windshields) in all vehicles, while also incorporating clauses for placement of glass in vehicles for maximum safety. R 46 Cars, Vans, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses The rearview mirrors’ design, placement, fit, the field of vision that they offer, etc. needs to be up to a certain standard. R 116 Cars, Vans, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses The anti-theft equipment in vehicles such as the immobilization system, theft alarm, and other features to prevent unauthorized use of vehicles are a must.

The new policy has made it mandatory for the car companies to follow these clauses in order for their cars to qualify as sellable products for the masses. However, while it may take some time to implement these regulations, it is indeed a step in the right direction ensuring people’s safety.

If successful, these regulations can create a massive shift in the quality standards of locally produced cars and their desirability, which will be beneficial for both, the carmakers and the consumers.