Top Education Officer Bans Co-Education in Chakwal Schools

The Deputy District Education Officer (EDO), Chakwal has announced a ban on co-education for boys and girls studying in classes VI to VIII in the government schools of the district.

An official letter issued on Thursday asked authorities to exclude names of female students of classes six, seven, and eight from the enrollment lists of public schools that allowed co-education.

However, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chakwal Education Authority took notice of the matter and issued a clarification in this regard.

Nullifying the earlier notification, the CEO said that it was issued without prior approval of the Deputy EDO.

“The instruction passed without prior approval of the authority by the Deputy District Education Officer […] Chakwal, vide letter No. 1729, dated 21 December 2021, regarding the prohibition of co-education at the elementary level is hereby canceled/ withdrawn as sub-intio,” the revised notification said.

It added that the names of female students will not be excluded from enrollment lists, but will be transferred to girls’ schools.