Weekly Inflation Shows a Slight Increase

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 23, 2021, recorded an increase of 0.40 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 168.16 percent during the week ended December 16, 2021, to 168.83 percent during the week under review.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.09 percent) items increased, 5 (9.80 percent) items decreased, and 23 (45.09 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices include gents sponge chappal bata pair (20.08 percent), ladies sandal bata pair (16.69 percent), gents sandal bata pair (8.34 percent), tomatoes (7.28 percent), LPG (5.03 percent), eggs (2.95 percent), pulse masoor (1.72 percent), sugar refined (1.46 percent), georgette (1 percent), salt powdered (0.92 percent), mutton (0.54 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.44 percent), chicken (0.35 percent), beef with bone (0.35 percent), pulse gram (0.32 percent), garlic (0.21 percent), bananas (0.21 percent), pulse mash (0.13 percent), cooked beef (0.07 percent), pulse moong (0.07 percent), cooked daal (0.05 percent), curd (0.02 percent) and milk fresh (0.01 percent).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include potatoes (5.26 percent), chilies powder (4.16 percent), onions (2.80 percent), gur (0.76 percent), and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.12 percent).

The commodities whose prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), bread plain (small size), powdered milk, mustard oil, cooking oil, dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each, vegetable ghee dalda or habib 2.5 kg tin each, vegetable ghee dalda or habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch, tea Lipton yellow label, tea prepared, cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam, shirting, lawn printed gul ahmed/al karam, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, sufi washing soap, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

Meanwhile, the SPI on a year-on-year (YoY) depicted an increase of 19.83 percent, stated the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The YoY trend depicts an increase of 19.83 percent mainly due to an increase in electricity prices for Q1 (83.95 percent), LPG (71.18 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (59.93 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (56.77 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (54.70 percent), mustard oil (53.75 percent), gents sponge chappal (50.25 percent), gents sandal (44.49 percent), washing soap (44.39 percent), petrol (35.42), pulse masoor (34.35 percent), chilies powdered (26.75 percent) and diesel (26.72 percent). Whereas, a major decrease was observed in the prices of onions (25.15 percent), pulse moong (24.56 percent), tomatoes (16.48 percent), eggs (10.03 percent), chicken (9.74 percent), and potatoes (7.98 percent).