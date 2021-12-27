CDA to Monitor Wildlife Using Drones

As part of a pilot project, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has put forward a tender notice for the procurement of a drone camera equipped with the latest tech for the Model Forestry Park, Malpur. The initial estimated cost of the camera is around Rs. 6.8 million.

CDA issued a press release on Sunday, that said, “The use of drones will not only enable detection of encroachments in the forest area which will help in taking timely action against the encroachers, but will also help in determining the different types of native as well as migratory wildlife present in the forests of Islamabad.”

The press release also discussed other uses of the said drone such as preventing illegal logging or even timely identification of problems like forest fires.

According to sources, the Model Forestry Park is being developed under the supervision of the director of Environment Protection Cell, Rana Tahir Mahmood, who has been making efforts for acquiring the drone technology for the park.

The park will cover over 350 acres of land and so far only 50,000 trees have been planted, however, on January 13th, 2022, the CDA is preparing to float another tender for the purchase of 50,000 more trees including cheer pines, amaltas and kachnars, which will be planted in the spring season.

A CDA official said that the civic agency was also planning to equip the park with over 100 close circuit television cameras for the security of plants and visitors.